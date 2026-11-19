The Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Board (KSPVIB) has warned parents and guardians of pupils and students of Prime College Kano against believing reports that the school has been authorised to reopen.

The Board said the temporary closure of the school had not been lifted, stressing that Prime College Kano would remain closed until further official communication and written approval for reopening were issued.

In a special announcement signed by its Executive Secretary, Comrade Baba Abubakar Umar, the Board urged parents to disregard any information suggesting that the school had resumed or been cleared to restart academic activities.

It described such reports as unauthorised and misleading, saying the clarification was necessary to prevent confusion, anxiety and disruption to the academic and psychological well-being of students.

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The Board also cautioned parents against exposing their children to conflicting information or situations that could negatively affect their mental and emotional stability.

KSPVIB reassured parents that the matter was being handled through appropriate institutional and administrative channels, adding that any decision on reopening would be formally communicated through recognised and authorised channels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prime College Kano remains temporarily closed until the Board expressly communicates otherwise,” the statement said.

The Board appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate with it in the interest of the children and the orderly administration of private education in Kano State.