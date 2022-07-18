Kano bans tricycle operations between 10 pm, 6 am

Kano State government has announced a ban on the operations of tricycles popularly known as A Daidata Sahu from 10 pm – 6 am with effect from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available to pressmen on Monday in Kano.

According to him, the decision to that effect was reached at the end of the state security meeting.

He disclosed that the measure was part of efforts to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Malam Garba, in the statement, urged tricycle riders to comply and stop operating at the stipulated hours as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.