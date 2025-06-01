Kano athletes: NANS commiserates with families, govt

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 20 athletes and officials from Kano State, who lost their lives in a tragic road accident while returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Samson Ajasa Adeyemi, on behalf of NANS President, Comrade Olusola Oladoja, the association described the incident as a huge national loss, especially for the youth and sports communities.

“This heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow of grief over the entire nation, particularly the youth and sports communities, as we mourn the untimely demise of these talented individuals who dedicated their lives to representing their state and uplifting the spirit of unity through sports,” the statement read.

NANS extended its heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Kano State, the Kano State Sports Council, the bereaved families, and the people of Kano.

“The loss of these bright stars is not only a loss to their immediate families but to the nation as a whole,” Oladoja stated.

While pledging support to the affected families, NANS also called on relevant authorities to ensure adequate assistance and comfort are provided to those impacted by the tragedy.

The association further urged the state and federal governments to prioritize the safety and welfare of athletes and citizens, particularly during interstate travel for national events.

“A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this accident must be carried out to prevent future occurrences,” the statement added.

NANS concluded by praying for the repose of the departed souls and strength for their grieving families.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find solace and strength during this period of profound sorrow.”

