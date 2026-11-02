Kano Assembly to screen Sanusi Bature, Balarabe Gani as commissioners

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has nominated his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and Hon. Balarabe Sa’idu Gani for appointment as commissioners in the state.

The governor has forwarded the names of the two nominees to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Isma’il Falgore, announced the nominations during plenary on Monday after reading a letter from the governor.

Falgore said the screening exercise would take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

He explained that the exercise would be conducted in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sanusi Bature currently serves as the Director-General of Media and Publicity at the Kano State Government House and as spokesperson to Governor Yusuf.

His nomination comes amid the governor’s ongoing cabinet reshuffle, which has seen changes in the composition of the State Executive Council.

The latest nominations follow the screening and confirmation of six commissioner nominees by the Assembly last week.

Among those confirmed were two-time commissioner Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa and former Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, Professor Sani Lawan.