Kano Assembly promises speedy passage of Child Protection Bill

THE Kano State House of Assembly has pledged speedy passage of the Child Protection Bill which seeks to protect the rights of children from abuse and would improve the welfare of children in the state.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman House Standing Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Kabiru Hassan Dashi, disclosed this on Thursday while declaring open a public hearing on the Child Protection Bill, 2022 held at the Chamber of the House today.

According to him, “it is my sincere belief that institutionalizing the legal framework governing child wellbeing and providing child protection law in the state will not only enlist the state ratings in the eyes of the international community but also adopt global best practice and safeguarding children from risks and all forms of exploitations.

He further assured the participants and all other stakeholders in the public hearing that they will take into cognizance their constructive inputs and will incorporate them into the draft bill.

The House would critically examine and ensure that no section or subsections of the proposed bill contradict the tenets and teaching of Islam.

He thanked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for transmitting the bill to the House for deliberations, consideration and subsequent passage into law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GoG Pirates Switching From Kidnapping To Oil Theft — Report

The Gulf of Guinea (GoG) is witnessing a shift in the dynamics of piracy, with criminal networks moving away from targeting commercial ships to oil bunkering, theft and illegal fishing…

‘Parental Guidance Needed For Proper Use Of Social Media’

Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled…

‘Many Nigerian Women Still Unable To Afford Menstrual Pads’

NATIONAL President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Kemi Otolorin says 25 per cent of Nigerian women cannot access water, enough funds to buy menstrual pads and toilet facilities…