Kano assembly pledges speedy passage of 2023 budget

Kano State House of Assembly has expressed its determination on the speedy passage of the 2023 budget into law to pave way for the execution of more developmental projects and programmes in the state.

The Speaker, Engr. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari made this pledge on Tuesday during a two days workshop on ‘Development of Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement’ organized for top government functionaries and other development partners and civil societies by the State Ministry of Planning and Budget held at Asa Pyramid Hotel Kaduna State.

Speaking on behalf of the speaker, Deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Kabiru Hassan Dashi disclosed that the objective of the gathering was to among others review the 2022 half-year budget performance report and development of economic and fiscal update, fiscal strategy paper and budget policy statement for the year 2023-2025 fiscal plan.

He added that it is also to provide indicative resource projections of the Kano State budget for the year 2023.

According to him, “as you are aware the exercise dwelt critically on economic consequences largely caused by the high inflation rate, exchange rates, low purchasing power, fall in income and wages”.

He then commended the participants for their tireless efforts in bringing out projections that would be compatible with the realities of the state for the year 2023-2025 fiscal plan, pointing out that the House has noted and impressed with the state government’s efforts through the Ministry of Planning and Budget and other stakeholders on the issue.

The Deputy Speaker thanked the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for the series of developmental projects being executed in the state.

He also called on the ministry and other relevant stakeholders to continue to take full advantage of Kano State Pubic Financial Management Law passed by the House to serve as a guide in this exercise and all other processes in budget planning and process.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji said the workshop was strategically designed to describe how the budget process fits within the medium-term expenditure which will relate to policy and strategic planning and budget preparations as it gives participants an avenue to comprehend and understand how resources are allocated to all relevant sectors on a more realistic and scientific basis.

He said this enables all the MDAs to plan and execute budgets with greater zeal and confidence in delivering laudable projects and programmes for the overall benefit of the people in the state.

Hon. Kabiru appreciated the efforts of development partners particularly the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office through PERL and all the civil society for making the workshop a reality.

The Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Bala who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Fatima Fulani Sarki said the workshop come at a better time and indicated that preparing a budget is a reminder that our public service is many and varied and that we relied heavily on.

