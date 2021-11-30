Kano Assembly passes over N40bn 2021 supplementary budget bill

Kano State House of Assembly has approved the 2021 proposed supplementary budget of over N40 billion submitted by the state government for consideration

However, the approval was sequel to the 3rd reading of the bill, shortly after adopting the report presented by the chairman house standing committee on appropriation, Alhaji Abba Ibrahim Garko, supported by the lawmakers.

Also the state assembly in another development the Kano State Judiciary Funds Management (financial autonomy) bill 2021 has scaled second reading.

While presenting the bill, the majority leader of the house, Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari, said granting financial autonomy to the judiciary will pave way for upholding the rule of law.

According to him, the importance of financial autonomy cannot be overemphasized as it is one of the tenets of democracy.

Alhaji Madari said the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has made provisions for the financial autonomy of both the legislative and judicial arm of government.

He appealed to the lawmakers to expedite action on the speedy passage of the bill to achieve the desired objectives.

He noted that the careful observations the house mandated the house standing committee on judiciary to scrutinise the bill and submit its report within two weeks.

Aside from these, the house also approved the creation of a new budget line of N50 million for each of the 44 local governments to purchase shops at the new Kanawa market.

The call was sequel to a joint report presented by the house standing committee on appropriation and committee on local governments during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari.

Presenting the report during plenary in respect of the proposed budget amendment of 44 local government councils 2021.

The chairman house standing committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Nasiru Abdullahi Dutsen Amar’e, however, disclosed that part of the recommendations of the committees include the need for local government chairmen to redouble their efforts towards increasing internally generated revenue.

He said that, if passed into law, the proposed budget amendment of the local governments will go a long way paving way for adequate provisions for capital expenditure, personnel and overhead cost, to avoid a financial deficit.

However, after extensive deliberations, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the report.

