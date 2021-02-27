Kano Assembly lifts suspension of Tricycle operators’ registration

The Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Hon. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi has said that the state House of Assembly has lifted the earlier suspension of

tricycle operators’ registration

It would be recalled that the Tricycle operators embarked on strike actions which lasted for two days and the strike subjected residents to untold hardship as non-availability of tricycles made hundreds of people to trek to their various destinations.

The development is in line with the resolution of the Kano State House of Assembly which delibrated on matter and deems it fit to suspend their earlier directive to the Agency to halt further registration for new persons going into the business, in view of the recent disagreement between KAROTA and the Tricyclists which resulted to protest and a two-day strike.

According to Dr. Baffa, the new decision was taken after the KAROTA boss, the State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Civil Societies and the leadership of the Tricyclist unions prevailed over the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly with a plea to reconsider their position following the intervention of stakeholders between the two parties.

This was contained in a statement signed by PRO KAROTA, Comrade Nabilusi Abubakar

K/Na’isa, a copy made available on Saturday to pressmen in Kano.

He said in a letter communicated to them by the Assembly, KAROTA has been directed to continue with its scheduled plan for registration for the Tricyclists.

He urged all concerned to seize the opportunity to register their tricycle in line with the State Government’s directive which made it mandatory for record purposes and also a means of identification to help curb crimes amongst the Tricyclists.

The registration is scheduled to run for two weeks starting from the 23rd February, 2021 after which, anyone who fails to register would have himself to blame.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE