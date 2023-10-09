Kano State House of Assembly has honoured Auwalu Salisu, a tricycle rider who returned missing ₦15m million to the owner, a Chadian man, who left it inside his Kekenspep,with N1.5 million.

However, on Monday, at the plenary sitting, Auwalu Salisu received ₦1.5m million as gift from the members of the Kano.

The Speaker of the House who chaired the session said gentleman Auwalu Salisu is an illustrious son of the soil by being a good Samaritan in returning the huge amount of money worth eighteen million naira.

The parliament awarded him commendation letter and each member gave a sum of ₦25 million while the assembly contributed N500,000) naira totaling N1.5 million.

The house also called on the state government to sponsor his educational pursuit up to the university level.

While speaking on the occasion, after the donation, the tricyclist Dan Baba expressed gratitude to the Honorable Members of the House for the kind gesture.

He added that their gesture would not be forgotten and prayed for successful deliberations in the House.

