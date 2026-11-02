Kano Assembly extends suspension of three LG chairmen

The Kano State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the chairmen of Rogo, Bagwai and Bebeji Local Government Areas by another three months to allow for the completion of investigations into allegations against them.

The extension was approved during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Isma’il Falgore.

The House also approved an additional three months for the ad hoc committee investigating the allegations against the suspended chairmen to conclude its assignment and submit its findings.

The Majority Leader and Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Lawan Hussaini Dala, said the decision was in accordance with Paragraphs 1 to 6 of Section 55 of the Kano State Local Government Law, 2006.

He explained that the law empowers the Assembly to investigate petitions and extend the period of an investigation by another three months where necessary.

According to him, the additional period would enable the committee to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report to the House.

The three local government chairmen were initially suspended on August 4, 2026, for three months following petitions alleging violations of due process and administrative procedures.

The Speaker subsequently constituted an ad hoc committee and mandated it to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations within the initial three-month period.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has adopted a motion urging the Kano State Government to establish an agro-allied processing industry in either Bagwai or Shanono Local Government Area to boost agricultural production and economic activities.

The motion was moved by the member representing Shanono Constituency, Ali Lawan Alhassan, who highlighted the agricultural potential of the two local government areas.

Alhassan said both communities had fertile agricultural land and could make significant contributions to food production if provided with the necessary infrastructure and government support.

He noted that establishing an agro-allied processing industry would create employment opportunities, strengthen food security and reduce post-harvest losses, particularly among farmers producing perishable crops such as tomatoes.

The lawmaker added that investment in agro-processing would enable farmers to preserve their produce, improve their earnings and increase agricultural output.

Following deliberations, the House adopted the motion and urged the state government to establish the proposed industry to harness the agricultural potential of the two local government areas, minimise post-harvest losses and promote economic development.