Kano Assembly directs Ganduje to recruit 1,500 teachers

Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to recruit 1,500 teachers to prevent further mass failure in qualifying examinations, especially in English and Mathematics.

The Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa made the call during its plenary session on Monday.

The call followed the presentation of a report by an ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the recent mass failure in qualifying examination.

It would be recalled that on October 2, a motion of urgent public importance on the issue was presented by a member representing Ungoggo constituency, Aminu Sa’ad.

While presenting the report, a member of the Committee, Kabiru Dashi who is the majority leader of the assembly said their findings revealed that lack of quality teachers is among the major factors that caused the mass failure.

The majority leader of the assembly said there is the need for the recruitment of more teachers and provision of instructional materials.

He said: “During our investigation, stakeholders on education were consulted, and we found out that among other issues, lack of adequate laboratories are some of the causes of the mass failure.”

While contributing, a member representing Dala constituency, Lawan Hussaini suggested the lifting of the embargo imposed on the recruitment of teachers and health workers in the state.

According to him, the two sectors are critical to human existence, therefore there is the need to allow for continued recruitment to bridge the gap.

The lawmakers after a series of deliberations on the issue adopted the report and called on the state government to look into the issue.

Similarly, the assembly during the plenary has approved Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s request to appoint 10 advisers.

The approval followed a letter sent by the governor seeking their acceptance and read by the speaker.

