Kano Assembly approves appointment of nine new commissioners

Kano State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of nine new commissioners nominated and presented to it by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

It will be recalled that the nominations of the new commissioners followed the resignation of some members of the state executive council to run for political positions ahead of the 2023 general elections recently.

The new commissioners submitted by the state governor include Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Lamin Sani-Zawiyya, Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana.

Others are Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Yusuf Jibirin, Adamu Fanda, Saleh Kausami, and Ali Burum-Burum.

They were confirmed after the legislators deliberated on their interviews.

Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, also announced the receipt of a letter from Ganduje for the screening of an additional commissioner-nominee, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa.

Based on this development, an invitation letter has been sent to Ibrahim-Tsanyawa to appear on Tuesday for screening.

