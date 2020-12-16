Kano Assembly adopts N203bn for 44 LG budgets for 2021

Kano State House of Assembly has adopted a report on 44 Local Government Appropriation Bill 2021 which mount to be N203billion.

This was just as the sitting presided by the Speaker, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari has received a letter from governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje seeking the house to approve N52billion supplementary budget Bill 2020.

However, while presenting the joint committee report of local government and appropriation, on Wednesday, the newly appointed deputy speaker also the chairman standing committee on local government, Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu said the committees recommend the need of the house committees to exercise oversight functions to ensure total compliance of revenue generations laws and proper accountability of generated funds at local councils.

This was contained in a statement signed by the House of Assembly Press Secretary, Alhaji Nura Bala Ajingi, a copy made available on Wednesday to pressmen in Kano.

The statement said, similarly, the report calls on the House to work together with the ministry for local government for the successful implementation of free and compulsory education and more support on youth/women’s empowerment programs as well as support and fighting against COVID-19 as well as palliatives provision to the less privilege.

According to him, after intensive debates by the members and unanimously arrived at the need for enforcement on revenue generations laws and audits, which the house gives the standing committees on finance and that for local government to invite relevant agencies on revenue to make a comprehensive report for the solution in the next five weeks.

The sitting presided by the Speaker, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari has received a letter from governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje seeking the house to approve N52billion Supplementary Budget Bill 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Kano Assembly adopts N203bn Kano Assembly adopts N203bn

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Kano Assembly adopts N203bn Kano Assembly adopts N203bn

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE