Kano approves promotion of 249 civil servants

Kano State Government has approved the promotion of 249 civil servants from various ministries, departments and agencies, aimed at ensuring effective and efficient service delivery at all levels.

The State Civil Service Commission Chairman, Bello Mohammad Kiru, announced this on Thursday at the end of the commission meeting for senior staff promotion exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the commission public relations officer, Ismail Garba Gwammaja.

Kiru noted that the present administration is highly committed to the yearning and aspirations of workers wellbeing and benefits at various cadre, which includes staff promotion as at when due.

He, however, assured of the commission readiness at all times to work assiduously in the area of staff promotion, recruitment, transfer of service as well as a discipline where necessary with a view to ensuring effective and efficient service delivery at all levels.

Kiru lauded the present administration for according the commission a freehand without any prejudice or interference in the discharge of its core mandate.

Speaking to members of the commission, Kiru commended them for their endurance and high sense of professionalism in attending to issues. He expressed hope that the tempo would be sustained.

