The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has challenged the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to resolve alleged legal issues surrounding the eligibility of its governorship candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, rather than accusing the ruling party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of electoral manipulation.

The APC insisted that only political parties with eligible and qualified candidates were entitled to raise concerns about the electoral process.

The opposition NDC, under the leadership of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, had on Saturday accused INEC and the APC of plotting to manipulate the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Director-General of the NDC Governorship Campaign Council, Shehu Wada Sagagi, alleged that the APC was mounting pressure to infiltrate the electoral process through what he described as the Coalition Supports and Results Verification System (CSRVS).

However, in a swift reaction, the APC Chairman in Kano, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, challenged Sagagi to substantiate his allegations with verifiable evidence, describing them as false and imaginary.

Doguwa alleged that Sagagi’s claims were rooted in what he described as a pattern of lies, deceit and blame-shifting.

He said the APC was not afraid of participating in the elections but would not tolerate attempts by any political party or individual to interfere with the electoral process under the guise of raising concerns about its credibility.

The APC chairman said the NDC should instead focus on resolving pending questions regarding the eligibility and qualifications of its candidates before making allegations against INEC and the ruling party.

He described it as surprising that the opposition was already alleging electoral irregularities in an election that had yet to take place, accusing it of attempting to play the victim.

“Instead of dissipating energy on matters of little concern, the NDC should concentrate on issues surrounding the eligibility and qualifications of its candidates,” Doguwa said.

He added that a political party yet to fulfil the electoral requirements necessary to guarantee its candidates’ appearance on the ballot should not be busy accusing INEC and the APC of wrongdoing.

“Such conduct is not only reckless but also a clear attempt to play the victim card,” he insisted.

The APC further accused the NDC of attempting to divert attention from its internal electoral challenges through what it described as premature allegations and counter-allegations.

Doguwa said the ruling party was familiar with the opposition’s leaders and those behind its campaign of accusations, insisting that the NDC should channel its energy towards addressing the questions surrounding its candidates.

The APC maintained that it remained confident in its electoral strength and was prepared for the forthcoming elections, while urging political actors to respect electoral laws and allow relevant institutions to discharge their constitutional responsibilities.