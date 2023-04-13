The supplementary election for Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency in Kano state is set to take place on Saturday.

This election will be contested between the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Doguwa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Retired Air Commodore Salisu Yishau.

The election will be held in 13 polling units where only about 7,000 people have collected their voter’s cards. In the previous election, Hon. Doguwa was leading his opponent by 4,900 votes.

To ensure a peaceful election, the state police command has deployed over 3,000 officers and men to monitor the election.

The police and other security agencies in the state have also mapped out a security architecture aimed at ensuring peaceful elections.

Political parties have been warned to caution their supporters against political thuggery and election violence.

Speaking on the election, former Senator of Kano South Senatorial District, Mas’ud el Jibrin Doguwa, expressed his confidence in Hon Doguwa winning the election.

He stated that the APC members were convinced that Hon. Doguwa, having led his opponent with over 4,000 votes in the previous election, would easily win the supplementary election.

Senator Doguwa explained that Hon. Doguwa’s strongholds were among the 13 polling units where the election would be held.

“In the last decade, Alhassan and the All Progressives Congress have been very strong in the Constituency, adding that the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate lacked the capacity, followership and public support to upstage the incumbent at the poll as of today,” Senator Doguwa said.

In addition, the chairman of the Gubernatorial Transition Committee, Dr Baffar Bichi, has stated that the NNPP is determined to win all the supplementary elections.





“It is evidently clear that the teeming masses of the state were ready to cast their vote for the NNPP. You can see what happened during the last presidential and governorship election, the NNPP overwhelmingly defeated the APC,” Dr Baffar Bichi said.

The Resident Electoral Officer, Ambassador Abdu Zango, reassured the public of INEC’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

The stakeholders’ meeting on the supplementary election was attended by representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, security, and the media.

