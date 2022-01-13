Kano APC crisis: Ganduje’s faction loses again as court strikes out motion for stay of execution

An FCT High Court has struck out an application by the Governor Ganduje-led faction of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State seeking a stay of execution over the congresses held in the state.

Justice Hamza Muazu had declined to grant the application of the Ganduje-faction’s lawyer following an order of the same court nullifying the faction’s ward and local congresses of APC in the state.

The FCT High Court presided over by Justice Muazu had on November 30, 2021, affirmed the ward and local government congresses conducted by the Shekarau-led faction of the APC in the state.

It will be recalled that parallel congresses were held in Kano with Abdullahi Abbas emerging chairman of the Ganduje-led group and Ahmadu Haruna Zago emerging chairman of the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led group.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, the Ganduje-led faction filed a motion seeking the court to stop proceeding and set aside its decision on the ward congress.

While delivering its ruling, the judge dismissed their motion and fined them N1 million for filing a frivolous and time-wasting motion.

Also, the court further held that the local government congress conducted by the Shekarau faction remains valid and that they have the authority to elect the state excecutive.

The applicants in the suit are Muntaka Bala Sulyman with 17,980 members of the party, the defendants are APC; Caretaker Chairman, Mai-Mala Buni; National Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The applicants were represented by Nuraini Jimoh, SAN, while the defendants were represented by Sule Usman, SAN, M.N. Duru and Mashood Alabelewe.

