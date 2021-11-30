Kano APC: Court nullifies Ganduje’s faction’s congresses, upholds others held by ex-Gov Shekarau

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the congresses of the Kano State All Progressive Congress (APC) conducted by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction of the party.

The presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, on Tuesday instead upheld the congresses held by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the party in the state.

Delivering his judgement, the judge ruled that the Shekarau-led faction “tagged G-7” conducted their congresses that was signed by the 7-man committee of the APC.

To this end, the court ruled that all the congresses held by the Shekaru-led faction of the APC are valid.

It will be called that Muntaka Bala Sulyman and 17,980 members of the APC earlier filed the suit before the court against the National Caretaker Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

