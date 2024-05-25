Kano State House of Assembly members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), have rejected the abolition of the five Emirates in the state by Governor Abba Yusuf.

The APC Assembly members urged Yusuf to respect the separation of powers in the state, so as not to be seen as abusing his power.

This was contained in a statement signed by their leader, Ayuba Labaran Durun, and made available to journalists on Saturday.

Durun explained that their constituents have mandated them to reject the abolition of the five Emirates in Kano.

The lawmakers commended the judiciary and security agencies for upholding the rule of law and ensuring peace returns to the state.

They also lauded President Bola Tinubu, for his commitment to the separation of powers and the role he played in maintaining peace in Kano State and the country at large.

The APC Assembly members noted that democracy only thrives when all three arms of government work hand in hand and respect one another.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress State Assembly members, we urge the Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to respect the law.

“We want to remind him that democracy and separation of powers require collaboration and checks and balances, not unilateral decision-making.

“As legislatures representing our various constituencies in Kano State, our people have mandated us to reject the abolition of the five Emirates in Kano State and we maintain our stance.

“We commend the judiciary and security agencies for upholding the rule of law and ensuring that peace returns to the state.

“Our President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has demonstrated a commendable commitment to the separation of powers and has played a vital role in maintaining peace in Kano State and the country at large. We appreciate his efforts and exemplary leadership.

“We emphasise the importance of respecting the rule of law and the need for all arms of government to work together in harmony to ensure peace, stability, and progress in the state. Let us work together to build a better future for the people of Kano, where justice, peace, and prosperity reign supreme, and where the rights and dignity of all citizens are upheld and respected.

“Democracy only thrives when all three arms of government work hand in hand and respect one another. We must ensure that we uphold this principle in Kano for the benefit of our people.”

