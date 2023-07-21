The Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has engaged the services of human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN) as its lead counsel in the alleged dollar video, involving the immediate-past Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

However, a reliable source hinted that Chief Falana flew into Kano on Thursday and collected a comprehensive brief on the case.

The case is ready before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

While disclosing this to newsmen on Friday, the Counsel to the Kano anti-graft Commission, Bar. Usman Umar Fari said that the case was adjourned by the presiding judge, Justice A.M Liman.

He said that “Mr Femi Falana SAN has been engaged by the Anti-Graft agency to lead its counsel.

“The case was adjourned because the counsel to the Applicant informed the court that he was not ready. He wanted to respond to the processes served to him, hence it was adjourned to the 25 of July 2023 for hearing.”

It will be recalled that Dr. Ganduje, through his Counsel, Bar. B. Hemba had filed an Ex Parte Motion before the court, seeking the court to restrain the Commission from arresting, investigating and inviting him over the alleged dollar video.

