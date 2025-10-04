Independence Day parade: Kano AG condemns CP Bakori’s withdrawal of Police personnel

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, AbdulKarim Maude (SAN), has condemned the withdrawal of police personnel from the parade ground during the 65th Independence anniversary celebration, saying that the action constituted a security risk and heightened needless tension in the state.

The AG accused the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, of undermining the statutory powers vested in Governor Abba Yusuf as Chief Security Officer of the state.

Maude added that CP Bakori has breached the executive powers of the governor while exposing him to a security threat.

The Kano AG reminded that CP Bakori is bound by the lawful directive of the Governor, especially in matters of public order and security, except for an overriding order by the President.

Maude, therefore, noted that CP Bakori has failed the dual role of accountability trust between the Governor and Inspector General of Police (IGP) during the Independence Day parade.

The Commissioner for Justice cited section 214 (4) of the constitution, as amended, which affirmed the Nigeria Police Force as a single, centralised institution that requires the CP to be accountable to the IGP. He highlighted section 215, which also recognises the role of governors in issuing lawful directives to the CP for maintaining public safety and order within their states.

“The CP stands at the junction of dual accountability to both the IGP and the Governor. However, the dual accountability structure has led to disputes in the case of the national day parade, where the CP was absent, leading to accusations of sabotage and unethical behaviour from the Governor.

“This incident demonstrates the ongoing constitutional debate about the CP’s accountability and the impact it has on governance, security, and federal balance in Nigeria.

“The CP is bound by the lawful directive of the governor in matters of public order and security except for the overriding order by the President.

“By failing to comply with the governor’s directive and without invoking the constitutional mechanism of referral to the President, the Commissioner of Police arguably breached the constitutional balance contemplated under sections 214/215, thereby validating Governor Yusuf’s protest and demand against the CP,” he noted.

It will be recalled that shortly after the parade, Yusuf had asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately remove Bakori from commissionership in Kano, accusing him of undermining his power as chief security officer, the development which triggered protest and counter-protest in the state.

Meanwhile, 12 All Progressive Congress (APC) affiliated groups have backed the sacking of Bakori following the withdrawal of Nigerian police during the just concluded 65th year anniversary.

The groups include Kano State APC Integrity Group, Kano State APC Amalgamation Forum, APC Intellectual Forum, Ganduje Support Group, APC Concern Forum and APC Media Enlightenment Forum.

Others are: Abdullahi Abbas Political Vanguard, Tinubu/Shettma Political Movement, Kano State APC Mager, APC Kano Central Movement, Gawuna/Garo Political Awareness and APC Dan Sarki Organisation.

The twelve APC group led by Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi at a press conference in Kano on Saturday supported the Kano governor’s decision and distanced themselves from other APC groups for supporting the CP.

According to Abdullahi, the commissioner’s decision to withdraw from the parade may cause breakdown of law and order in the state, which may lead to loss of lives and properties of Kano residents.

