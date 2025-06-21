Kano adopts CBT for July 2025 civil service promotion exam

Kano State Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, has announced that all necessary arrangements have been finalized to conduct the civil servants’ promotion for July 2025 through a computer-based examination in a single stream.

According to him, “This is part of the new initiative brought in a bid to ensure sanity, time management and ICT Compliance in the conduct of the examination which is part of the present global challenge in the Information Technology.

He made this known during the 64th weekly Joint Directorate Meeting of his office, that the Kano civil servants promotion examination is usually a weeklong activity and in batches but “we are now committed to ensuring that the examination is conducted in one day”.

Musa addressed the candidates preparing for the promotional examination, urging them to remain focused on the day of the exam. He expressed hope that the initiative would be sustained.

He also took the opportunity to thank Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for his support of the initiative and for the various improvements he has made to the state civil service.

In discussing the preparations for the upcoming examination, the Permanent Secretary for Human Resource and Service Improvement, Alhaji Salahudden Isa, announced that 5 CBT examination centres have already been secured for this purpose.

He further explained that the examination which is going to be a “one stream” will be conducted in the morning and Afternoon of the scheduled date.”

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary said that, unlike the initial method of calling the candidates to attend physical tutorial lessons ahead of the examination, pre-recorded tutorial lectures in both English and Hausa can now be assessed via the WhatsApp groups of all the MDA’s and that of the individual candidates aspiring to write the examinations at the comfort of their homes and offices.

