Kano acquired over N3bn of FG funding for affordable housing ― Ganduje

THE Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the Teacher Reserved Area (T.R.A) Housing Project Committee formed by his administration has successfully acquired over N3 billion of the Federal Government funding to execute laudable programmes for affordable houses to be constructed in phases across the various local governments in the state.

The governor represented by his deputy and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, disclosed this on Sunday during the presentation of allocation letters for 500 affordable housing units and refurbishing loans to 426 beneficiaries from the teachers and other public servants held at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano.

According to him, “the laudable programme is a partnership between Kano State and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as well as the Family Homes Fund Limited initiated with the aim of providing affordable housing to the citizens of the state and other supporting civil servants to obtain affordable loans to renovate their homes so as to make them more conducive for habitation.”

He said that a house renovation loan of over N700 million has already been secured from the FMBN to enable civil servants and other beneficiaries who already own homes to refurbish their homes where each will receive N1 million as loan and to be repaid through monthly deduction over a period of time to allow for ease of payment.

He reiterated that his administration has committed a significant amount of funding, efforts and other investment to ensure the full realisation of these housing programmes for the benefit of its people.

“This is a testament to our commitment to the welfare of public servants and our determination towards the socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

The governor congratulated the beneficiaries of the programmes and reminds them that the renovation loan and housing units are provided on a credit basis by the Federal Government to the state, therefore he urged them to fulfill their pledge and make timely repayment as and when due so that other citizens of the state will also benefit.





Earlier, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alh Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, said result of getting access to the home renovation loan and other facilities offered by the FMBN to all civil servants in Kano who are contributors to the National Housing Fund Scheme made it possible for the presentation of cheque worth over N367 million to 426 Kano State civil servants.

He hinted that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has built 100 at Jaba under the National Housing Programme.

The Managing Director of the FMBN, Mr Hamman Madu, applauded the commitment and cooperation of Kano State Government led by Governor Ganduje which resulted in the resumption of participation of Kano civil servants in the National Housing scheme.

He explained that the bank is also constructing 255 housing units in some local government areas in the state which will be sold to members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.

While in his speech, the Chairman of the T.R.A Housing Project Committee, Alh Rabi’u Suleiman Bichi highlighted the success achieved by the committee which started with the signing of a memorandum of understanding to develop 500 affordable housing units across the 44 local government areas in phases has commenced with the 500 housing units being constructed at both Ungogo and Fagge local government areas.