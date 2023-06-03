Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has initiated a crackdown on illegal buildings constructed on public lands, marking the start of his promise to demolish such structures.

The demolition drive commenced in the early hours of Saturday, as a building housing 90 shops in the racecourse area by Filing Sukuwa, Nasarawa GRA, was razed to the ground.

Governor Yusuf personally led the demolition exercise, accompanied by Kano State Police Commissioner, Muhammed Gumel.

This action signifies the first demolition carried out by the governor since assuming office on May 29th, following his declaration as the governor-elect on March 18th.

In addition to the demolition, Governor Yusuf issued an immediate order to halt construction in the Hajj camp area developers. Simultaneously, he approved the establishment of mobile courts to expedite the prosecution of individuals involved in phone snatching cases within Kano State.

These mobile courts will work in collaboration with the Special Joint Task Force to ensure swift legal proceedings for offenders.

Governor Yusuf highlighted a significant achievement of his administration, stating that major streets in the metropolis have been illuminated after eight years of darkness.

The restoration of streetlights is a crucial part of the new administration’s strategy to combat criminal activities, particularly robbery, phone snatching, and other forms of misconduct prevalent in metropolitan Kano.

The governor emphasized that this ongoing initiative will persist until every corner of the state is free from the darkness that provides cover for criminals and political thugs.

His administration remains resolute in securing the safety and well-being of the residents by eliminating criminal hideouts and creating an environment conducive to peace and development.

