Kano 2027: Group urges Senator Barau to join guber race

The Kano Non-Indigenous Youths Assembly (KNIYA) has called on Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy President of the Senate, to declare his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Kano State.

The group believes that Senator Barau has the qualities needed to restore the state’s lost glory.

In a communique signed by its General Secretary, Mr. Usman Abdullahi, KNIYA stated that the current administration in Kano has failed woefully, citing reckless demolitions, poor handling of state resources, lack of infrastructural development, and rising insecurity.

The group lamented the absence of youth-focused policies, economic stagnation, and the disengagement of government officials from the realities faced by the average Kano resident.

They also expressed disappointment that the government has alienated non-indigenous groups, despite their contributions to the state.

KNIYA reiterated its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and called on all Kano youths to align with the vision of a greater Kano and a more progressive Nigeria.

The group urged Senator Barau to accede to the yearnings of the people of Kano State and declare his ambition to contest the 2027 governorship election.

“Kano needs you, and history beckons,” the communique read.

The group believes that Senator Barau’s leadership would bring about a new era of service, experience, and vision for a modern, united, and prosperous Kano.