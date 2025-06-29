Kano: 17-year-old boy dies after alleged fight with friend over tap water

Tragedy struck in Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano State, when a 17-year-old boy, Musa Muhammad, lost his life following an alleged fight with his childhood friend over access to tap water.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, and was reported by security analyst Zagazola Makama in a post on Sunday via X (formerly Twitter).

According to Makama, the victim’s father, Muhammad Haruna, reported the matter to the Bachirawa Police Station after his son, the 17-year-old boy went to fetch water and got into a heated argument with his 16-year-old friend, identified as Muhammad Aliyu.

ALSO READ: Court convicts 32 offenders for flouting sanitation laws in Ekiti

The altercation reportedly escalated into a physical fight, during which Aliyu allegedly struck Musa in the face. The blow caused him to collapse on the spot.

Although Musa was immediately rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, medical personnel later confirmed him dead.

His remains have since been released to the family and buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Police authorities in Kano confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE