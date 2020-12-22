Kankara: Governors Forum pays solidarity visit to Matawalle 

In dramatic contrast to accusing statements credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has paid him a solidarity visit, expressing its total support to his anti-banditry campaign in the Northwest zone.

Leading a four-man delegation to the governor at the Government Lodge, Maitama, Abuja on Monday night, the forum’s chairman, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the forum was completely in support of the efforts being made by Governor Bello Matawalle in the fight against banditry and other criminalities in Zamfara State and the Northwest at large.

“We note your single-mindedness in this pursuit and we also note the positive results being recorded by your approach in the fight against the menace of banditry in your state and the Northwest as a whole”, Governor Fayemi noted with delight.

“All the Nigerian governors stand as one in your support at this hour in your total commitment to the liberation of our people from the activities of these criminals in your state and the region”, the Governors Forum chairman said.

“Whatever we can do to assist, we shall do it. We are here to encourage you to do more and we are solidly behind you,” Governor Fayemi told Matawalle.

“We pray that the year 2021 will be the year of peace and by the grace of God, peace we shall have,” he said.

Fayemi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he is rendering in the fight against banditry, especially the supply of Special forces to Zamfara State.

He also on behalf of the Governors, commiserated with Governor Matawalle over the lives lost in the state as a result of the activities of bandits in the state.

Responding, Governor Matawalle said he was elated and encouraged by the visit which will serve as an elixir for his renewed efforts to do more so that his people can sleep with both eyes closed.

“No amount of discouragement can deter me from doing what is right to salvage my people from the menace of banditry and other criminality,” Governor Matawalle assured.

He noted with utter dismay that after sleepless nights he spent working hard to assist in the release of Kankara children, a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress accused him of harbouring bandits who terrorise his neighbours.

“I intended to sue him, but for the intervention of my brother, the Yobe state Governor Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, who assured me the officer will be reprimanded for such a callous statement.

“I am waiting to see the action that the APC will take since it has dissociated itself from the statement,” Governor Matawalle spoke.

He commended the Governors Forum for the encouragement and financial support to the victims of banditry in the state.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has rendered to him in the fight against banditry in the state.

The Governors Forum team comprises of the chairman, the Governors of Jigawa, Kebbi and Sokoto states (with Sokoto State governor in absentia), Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Aminu WaziriTambuwal respectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…