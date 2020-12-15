The Zamfara State government has ordered the immediate closure of 10 secondary schools in n areas neighbouring Katsina State.

Addressing newsmen in his office on Tuesday evening, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim Gusau, said the closure was as a result of recent abduction of students at Government Secondary School Kankara of Katsina State.

According to him, Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale has approved the closure of 10 schools that includes seven boarding and three day secondary schools in the state.

The list of schools closed as from Tuesday includes G.S.S.TSAFE (boarding), G.S.S B/MAGAJI (boarding), G.D.S.S NASARAWA MAILAYI (day), G.D.S.S GUSAMI (day), G.A.S.S ZURMI (boarding), G.D.S.S GURBINBORE (day), G.G.S.S MORIKI (boarding), Science Secondary School SHINKAFI (boarding), Science Secondary School D/SADAU (boarding), and Science Secondary School BUKKUYUM (boarding).

He explained that the closure was part of measure to protect those schoolchildren neighbouring Katsina State from bandits attack.

He maintained that the schools would remain closed until the security situation improves.

