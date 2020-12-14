Kankara abduction: Muslim leaders indict security chiefs

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has indicted security chiefs, saying that some do not want insecurity to end because of pecuniary benefits. The reaction comes in light of the recent abduction of hundreds of students in Kankara town of Katsina State.

In a statement issued by the secretary-general of the apex Islamic body, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu noted that “The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of its President-General, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto received with absolute shock the most unfortunate story of the abduction of students from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, after shooting the security guard on the spot, at about 10:45 pm on Friday.”

The statement said the boldness of the bandits to carry out the abduction on the day Mr President arrived Katsina State on a private visit, bringing it to his doorstep means there are lapses in Nigeria’s security architecture.

To this end, JNI said there was the need to address the current security challenges bedevilling the country with utmost urgency.

It then counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the calls from Nigerians to revamp the security architecture and address the nation.

“There are insinuations that for pecuniary benefits, some top echelon among the security operatives don’t want the insecurity to end.

“If not, how can one explain the movement of the bandits in their hundreds on motorcycles without being detected? What happened to intelligence gathering that this heinous plan was not uncovered before it was hatched?

“How come the bandits took their time, gathered the schoolboys, heaped them on bikes and whisked them away without being rounded up by the security agencies?

“Mr President needs to hearken to the call of Nigerians; revamp the security architecture and address the nation!”

