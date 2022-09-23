Kangiwa identifies hiking on the plateau as potential sport, adventure tourism mobiliser

THE Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa, has identified hiking and other forms of activities on the natural formations on the Plateau as a potential mobiliser of sport, adventure and eco-tourism that will boost the development of tourism, create jobs and empower youths.

Kangiwa, who made the statement during a hiking adventure of GanwanColumnial Basalt Rock Formations in Riyom in Plateau State, said the participants at the training workshop on tour guiding tagged: Promoting Eco-Tourism and Hiking in Nigeria, are empowered to explore the wonders of the state.

According to him “God has endowed the state with natural scenic beauties which include Waterfalls, Rock formations, plateau plains, lush vegetation, among others, and if properly harnessed, they can empower and curb youth restiveness as well as be a source of great revenue earning for the government.”

The Director General, who was elated by the warm reception and hospitable manner of members of the communities in the area visited, said people should be carried along in the development plans of tourist sites as major critical stakeholders of the sector to achieve the much desired community based tourism for the state.

Also speaking during the hiking tour, Arch. Isaac Sanda, chairman of Trustees of the Wayfarers of Jos, Hiking and Adventures Club, called on government to provide the enabling environment such as access roads, proper documentation of the tourist sites, and incentives for the local communities. Sanda also noted that this will go a long way in harnessing the tourism potentials that the state is endowed with for the overall economic benefits of both the government and the people.

The chairman explained that frequent hiking activities at the tourist sites of Riyom rock formations and waterfalls will not only improve community based tourism, but also empower the local communities economically.

He stressed that key players in the industry should up their game in the marketing and promotion of the country’s tourism potentials for both local and global patronage.

President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), MrsIme Udo said she was highly impressed with the breath-taking scenic beauty of the Riyom rock formations that Plateau State is endowed with. She promised that members of her association will seize the opportunity to market these unique tourism potentials to attract local and inbound tourists to the sites.

She thanked Kangiwa led NIHOTOUR management for the tour guiding workshop opportunity as well as the privilege to tour the natural scenic attractions of Plateau State.

