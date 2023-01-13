Kangiwa emerges President of Nigeria Polo Federation

The Polo Federation of Nigeria (PFN) has appointed the Director-General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa as its new president.

He was elected president at the closure of the statutory biennial election of Executive Members of the Nigeria Polo Federation held in Jos, recently as part of activities marking the conclusion of Jos Polo International Tournament, which had participating teams from Africa and the Americas.

A keen lover, player and promoter of the game of Polo, Kangiwa, has over the years elevated the game to the status of sport tourism with his promotion of the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, which holds in Argungu, Kebbi State.

Kangiwa, who owns the foremost NSK Polo Ranch and Resorts, has through the Argungu Polo tourney and Cultural fete players and fans held for seven years running every September,

The tournament has, over the years, attracted participants and tourists from across the country and West Africa, including very senior government officials and captains of industries.

Kangiwa was the former second Vice President of the Polo Federation, a position he held for two consecutive terms of four years.

Other officials elected include; Tanko Ayuba (First Vice President); Abdulkarim Jibril (Second Vice President); Murtala Laushi (Secretary); Usman Sa’ad (Treasurer); Haruna Ningi (Assistant Secretary); Aliyu Illela (Assistant Treasurer); and Mohamed Baba (Ex Officio 1).

Kangiwa said: “I have already seen the energy, enthusiasm and commitment that you will all bring to the Federation. With your help and support, I will do my best to meet the challenges facing our Federation.

“I will also continue to go the extra mile in building the Federation, and carrying out the many worthwhile projects that we undertake for the benefit of our community,” he said.

“I still want to expand the frontiers of Nigerian polo, thus I pledge to redouble my efforts in promoting Nigerian polo within the continent and internationally. It is my intention also to commission a five-year strategic plan for the Federation.





“This, I think, will provide guidance for me and future Federation presidents in terms of setting and achieving our goals.”