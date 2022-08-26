Kangiwa charges stakeholders on professionalism to sanitise tourism, hospitality sector against quacks

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa has appealed to stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry to make professionalism a key factor in the sector by registering and employing core professionals to guard against the infiltration of quacks into the sector.

Kangiwa who made the appeal when the new executive members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), paid him a courtesy visit at the Abuja headquarters of the Institute, said that it was high time people cast off the erroneous impression that to practise in tourism and hospitality fields is simple and easy without requiring formal training and thus, the field is open to all comers.

While noting that to practise in any of the professional arms of the industry, one does not only need formal training for a start, but that it must be a continuous exercise to train and re-train so as to be adequately equipped with the requisite skills for competency and proficiency in professional conducts in line with global best practices.

He adding that NIHOTOUR is readily available to offer quality training services to all practising and intending members of the public in all tourism and hospitality trades.

He expressed the readiness of the Institute to partner with all professional bodies in the industry, including NATOP, for massive training of members as part of efforts to overcome the challenges of existing skill gaps in the sector which is hindering effective, efficient and quality service delivery.

Speaking earlier, the National President of NATOP, Ime Udo, said they were at the Institute to pay solidarity visit on the NIHOTOUR boss with the view to exploring possible ways of synergy in the area of manpower training and capacity development of its members, stressing that Nigerian tourism industry is in dire need of synergy between and amongst critical stakeholders and key players of the industry in both public and private sectors.

She ssaid part of her campaign promises was to take NATOP to its pinnacle as a professional body in tour operations in the country, seeks strong partnership with NIHOTOUR to strengthen NATOP as a force to be reckoned with in terms professional conducts and practices.

Other executive members of the association that accompanied the NATOP boss includes, Olubunmi Balqees, Secretary General; Cecile Mambo, Vice President–FCT,Abuja/North Central and Amos Opoola, Financial Secretary.