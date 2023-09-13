Nollywood Icon, Kanayo O. Kanayo, pays CP Kanayo, a Courtesy Visit, Commend Police’s Doggedness in Stabilizing Security Order in Enugu State.

The Enugu State Police Command, took to their verified X page to announce Kanayo’s courtesy visit. It was said that the Enugu State Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, on Tuesday, 12th September 2023, received Nigerian movie icon Chief Barr. Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, MFR, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, paid him a courtesy visit in his Office at the State Headquarters, GRA, Enugu.

The CP warmly received the movie icon, interacted with him and members of his entourage on security matters, and lauded his massive contributions to the peace and development of Nigeria’s rich cultural and otherwise heritage, especially through movies.

Earlier in his remarks, the movie icon commended the CP and his personnel for their relentless efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the State. He noted that with the strides already recorded by the Police, under the leadership of the CP, it is only a matter of time before the security order is completely stabilized in the State.

https://x.com/Enugu_PoliceNg/status/1701714952082333958?s=20

