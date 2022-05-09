Kalu withdraws presidential ambition, congratulates Lawan

The Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu says he has withdrawn his presidential ambition in favour of Senator Ahmad Lawan.

This was as the former governor of Abia State congratulated Sen. Ahmad Lawan, who he described as his friend, former roommate and boss for picking the forms to run for the position of the president under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a release he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Kalu said “I have also told Nigerians that I would only run for president if the two major political parties (APC and PDP) zone their tickets to the South East. That is why I was disappointed with our southern brothers who are talking about fairness and equity but have zero tolerance for the same fairness and equity in the South.

“In the absence of a South Easterner being president of Nigeria in 2023, I have my full support for a North Easterner. This is because it would be the closest to the equity, fairness and Justice everyone is talking about. It further means that the justice is on its way to the South-East.”

“However, since there is no zoning and the contest is open to all Nigerians, I officially withdraw from the presidential contest in 2023. I have also picked a ticket to run for the Abia North Senatorial zone and to complete the good work I started in Abia North.

“I am most glad because he is from the North East, the only zone alongside South East that is yet to produce the President of Nigeria.





“I thank those who said they have picked presidential form for me because they meant well for Nigerians.”

He expressed his disappointment with his southern brothers under APC and PDP for failing to acquire zoning of power to the south adding “I have always maintained an unambiguous stand that for justice, equity and fairness in our country, the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South-East or the North East.”

Kalu further urged his friends, allies and supporters in the APC to “toe the line of justice by supporting Senator Ahmad Lawan, a North Easterner for the presidential ticket of the APC.”

