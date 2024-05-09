Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona Ogbagba II, on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, who emphasized the noble contributions of the monarch to nation-building in various capacities, extolled the outstanding and selfless leadership qualities of the paramount ruler.

The Senator applauded the Awujale for sustaining his humanitarian gestures in advancing the cause of the people, adding that the monarch is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

While calling on leaders across the country to emulate the remarkable legacy of the monarch, Kalu felicitated with the government and people of Ogun State on the joyous occasion of the Awujale’s 90th birthday anniversary.

According to Kalu: “I felicitate with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona Ogbagba II, on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary.

The paramount ruler has consistently made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of his domain, Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigeria in general.

Kabiyesi is a rare gem, a selfless statesman, and a philanthropist par excellence. The worthy virtues of Oba Adetona should be emulated by leaders across the country.” Kalu prayed for a longer life for the monarch in the service of humanity.