Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Bayelsa State over the recent boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, which reportedly claimed the lives of over 20 passengers.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and deeply painful, Kalu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Deputy Speaker, however, called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and urged relevant authorities to strengthen safety protocols and measures on the waterways to prevent future occurrences.

Kalu also urged the Bayelsa State Government and relevant agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to provide necessary support to the bereaved families and ensure that survivors receive adequate medical attention and care.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Parliament to supporting policies and legislation aimed at improving water transportation safety, the Deputy Speaker also called for strict enforcement of the use of life jackets to protect lives across the country’s riverine areas.