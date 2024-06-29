Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing Bende federal constituency as the location for the Renewed Hope agenda housing estate in Abia State.

The project which is a 250-unit under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was attracted by the deputy speaker who also represents the constituency in the House of Representatives.

The 250 housing units will consist of 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

It will be recalled that President Tinubu through the minister of housing and urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the project on Thursday in Umuoche in the Bende local government area of the state with a call to the developers to ensure the project was completed within the three months window and according to specifications also.

Under Phase One of the programme, the government plans to deliver 50,000 housing units, including 7 Renewed Hope Cities with between 500 and 1,000 housing units per site in each of the six geopolitical zones and the FCT.

The minister was accompanied to the event by the Deputy Governor of the State, Engineer Ikechukwu Emetu who represented the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

Commending President Tinubu, Hon. Kalu said that the project cuts across the federation will ultimately address the housing deficits in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu who was represented at the event by the Federal Commissioner representing Abia State in the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Emmanuel Eke also commended the President for citing the project in his federal constituency, emphasizing that it would boost the confidence of the people in the APC led Federal Government under him.

The Deputy Speaker also assured the people of more democracy dividends, appealing to them to support the administration of President Tinubu.

The event attracted Bende trational rulers, several youths and women from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

