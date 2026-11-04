Kalu felicitates Professor Dapo Akande’s election as ICJ Judge

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated Nigerian-born Professor Dapo Akande on his election as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), describing it as a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.

In a statement, the Deputy Speaker said he was delighted to celebrate a scholar of exceptional intellect and global standing from Oyo State.

He recalled receiving Professor Akande, the United Kingdom’s candidate for the ICJ, at the National Assembly on June 3, 2026, alongside officials of the British High Commission, where he expressed strong support for his candidacy.

He said: “As Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is my honour to receive Professor Akande and to say clearly, as a Nigerian and as a parliamentarian, that his candidacy for the International Court of Justice for the term 2027 to 2036 is one that commands the admiration and personal support of this House.

“The nomination of a Nigerian-born scholar to the world’s highest judicial bench is not symbolic. It is structural recognition of a shared legal destiny.

“Africa’s presence on the world’s highest bench is not a matter of sentiment. It is a matter of justice. And in this House, we have always believed that justice delayed is not merely a legal failure. It is a moral one,” Kalu had said.

The Deputy Speaker noted that Professor Akande’s victory in the election reflected the excellence Nigeria continued to offer the world and strengthened Africa’s presence and voice on the world’s highest judicial bench.

Professor Akande, a Nigerian-trained lawyer and Professor of Public International Law at the University of Oxford, was elected on November 3, 2026, by the UN General Assembly and Security Council to serve a nine-year term on the 15-member court.

Kalu said he was confident that Akande’s vast experience, deep knowledge of international law and commitment to justice would make a significant contribution to the work of the court and the advancement of the rule of law globally.

“I am very delighted to extend heartfelt congratulations to our own Professor Dapo Akande on his election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Professor Akande’s victory is a testament to the excellence that Nigeria continues to offer the world. It also strengthens Africa’s presence and voice at the world’s highest judicial bench.

“I have no doubt that his vast experience, deep knowledge of international law and commitment to justice will make a significant contribution to the work of the Court and the advancement of the rule of law globally.

“Congratulations once again, Professor Dapo Akande. Nigeria is proud of you, and Africa celebrates this remarkable achievement with you,” Kalu said.