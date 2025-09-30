Kalu calls for probe into death of Arise TV anchor, Maduagwu

…commiserates with family, media community in Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the call to the security agencies, especially the Police, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

In a statement, Hon. Kalu extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, Arise TV and the entire media community in Nigeria.

Maduagwu, 29, reportedly lost her life during a robbery incident at her residence in the Katampe district of Abuja metropolis, Federal Capital Territory.

Expressing shock and sadness over the incident, the Deputy Speaker said that the perpetrators of the dastardly act that cut short a promising lawyer and broadcaster in her prime should immediately be apprehended and brought to justice.

He described Maduagwu as a stellar news anchor, extolling her display of brilliance and professionalism in her covering and reporting of the reserved seats bill that is before the National Assembly.

Hon. Kalu who sympathized with the bereaved family also prayed for the repose of Maduagwu’s soul.

He said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a young and promising lawyer and journalist, who tragically lost her life in Abuja.

“Maduagwu, who at the time of her death was a news anchor with Arise TV, distinguished herself with brilliance and professionalism. Her covering and reporting of the reserved seats bill was extraordinary. Her death is not only a painful loss to her family and loved ones but also to the media community, where she had already begun to make an indelible mark.

“I join His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the call to all security agencies to thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, friends, Arise TV family and entire media community. May the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

