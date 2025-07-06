Kalu, Bichi, others bag honorary doctorate degrees as Inuwa attends FUK’s convocation

..As Pro-Chancellor, VC laud Gombe gov for land allocation, other support

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, joined other dignitaries at the combined 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), where prominent Nigerians were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in recognition of their outstanding contributions to national development.

The ceremony, held on Saturday at the university’s Indoor Sports Arena, attracted dignitaries from across the country, including members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, academics, and captains of industry, among others.

While addressing the gathering, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Prof. William Olusola Oju-Aderounmu, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Umar A. Pate, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his significant support for the growth and development of the institution.

They specifically appreciated his administration for allocating 150 hectares of land for the university’s physical expansion, ensuring the safety and security of the university community, and fostering a cordial and productive relationship with the institution.

According to them, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has remained a dependable partner of the university, consistently responding positively to requests and issues brought before him that required his intervention.

Also speaking at the event, former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu—one of the recipients of the honorary degrees—praised Governor Yahaya for his exemplary and impactful leadership.

He noted that the warm reception and overwhelming cheers the Governor’s convoy received from communities along the route to the convocation venue were a clear reflection of the admiration and high regard the people have for him.

“Your Excellency, I want to thank you for the good work you are doing. I understand that the reason your people cheer you is because you are a good governor,” Kalu said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

“I drove from the airport to the residence, and then here. The cheers I witnessed are a strong indication of the quality leadership you are providing in Gombe State. This is not common with other governors.”

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, disclosed that four major infrastructure projects would soon be inaugurated at FUK as part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to develop tertiary institutions across the country.

Echono also revealed that the Senate Building project was recently approved by President Bola Tinubu as part of his strategic investment in tertiary education.

“TETFund remains firmly committed to supporting institutions like FUK with the necessary resources to grow and thrive,” he stated.

“In the last two and a half years alone, we have completed and inaugurated 687 capital projects in various higher institutions across Nigeria.”

During the event, the university conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Abubakar Kabir Bichi; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; and African Director for the MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Ahmed Shettima.

On the sidelines of the event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya congratulated the honourees and graduating students, commending the university management for institutionalising academic excellence and contributing to national development through scholarship and research.

He also pledged continued support to the Federal University of Kashere and other academic institutions across the state in their mission to produce graduates who will contribute meaningfully to the development of Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the representative of the Visitor to the University, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Gombe State Governor and Senator representing Gombe Central, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje; Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari.