The Kalabari Kingdom at the weekend formally announced the demise of His Majesty, Professor T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom.

The son of the late Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill in a statement issued on behalf of the family disclosed that the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs were formally briefed on Saturday, “all in accordance with Kalabari tradition, thereby opening the door to our now officially informing the world, as the cart can not be put before the horse.

“Further announcements will follow in the days and weeks to come, but we call on you for your prayers and your well wishes, not just for the family, but for the entire Kalabari Kingdom. He’ll truly be missed.”

Related Posts No Content Available

The late Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, was installed King Amachree XI on the 23rd day of March, 2002, thus making him the first Professor to become a King of the Kalabari Kingdom and by extension Rivers State.

The late King was appointed Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers on the 1st of January, 2010 by His former governor Rotimi Amaechi, thus becoming the first Professor King to be Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers as well as the first King of Kalabari extraction to be Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

In 2011, he was honoured with the National Award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Administration of former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Though a Professor of international repute, his in-depth knowledge of the tradition and custom was such that he was the second King after King Kariboye- Abbi Amachree IV to have adorned and played the famous Egbelegbe masquerade to the admiration of the people of Tombia from whom the masquerade was acquired by King Kariboye Abbi Amachree IV.

“The sum totality of his being was peace personified even in the face of persecution, hence he was fondly referred to as His Serene Majesty.”