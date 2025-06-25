Ogun lawmaker, Kaka, empowers 500 widows to mark 2nd year in office

A lawmaker in Ogun, Hon Segun Kaka, has provided cash gifts, food items, and clothing to no fewer than 500 widows, in commemoration of his second year in office.

Kaka, representing Ifelodun Constituency 11 in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, said the gesture was to support the less privileged and improve their livelihoods.

At the ceremony held at Ago Iwoye, the lawmaker said he had facilitated over 300 projects since his assumption of office.

“Today, I am here to celebrate with you. I want the widows in my constituency to be celebrated and empowered, this led to my desire to support and give back to them”, he said.

Kaka, who said it took him 16 years before he assumed the position he is holding presently, acknowledged the emotional and financial struggles widows usually face, saying, “The pain a woman endures when she loses her husband cannot be overemphasised. They go through social, emotional, and financial trauma and these affect their livelihoods. So, I am willing to help them in my own little capacity by providing these cash gifts and clothes to support them during these challenging times.

“As I fulfill my campaign promises, I’m reminded that equitable development is key to a thriving community. What benefits the urban dwellers should also benefit the rural residents”.

Honourable Kaka further revealed that there is an ongoing installation of solar street lights at Ward 10 while emphasizing the need for prompt completion of the project.

He said, “This initiative is part of my commitment to ensuring even distribution of projects across all boards. By investing in rural infrastructure, we can bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, promoting inclusive growth and development.

“As I strive to make Ifelodun great, I’m driven by the principle of leaving no community behind. Whether urban or rural, every resident deserves access to quality infrastructure, services, and opportunities.”

He, therefore, appealed to the residents of the communities in ago iwoye to work together to build a brighter future for Ifelodun, where every community thrives.

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme, Shola Kehinde and Serifat Ogundoyin appreciated Honorable Kaka, for the gesture, stating that it was the first time any politician would recognise widows in the constituency.