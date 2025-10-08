Kainji Power Plant: Police arrest more suspects over N4.8bn theft

Niger State Police Command has arrested 13 additional suspects in connection with the vandalism and theft of navigation lock metals and beams valued at over ₦4.8 billion from the Kainji Power Plant.

The development followed a follow-up investigation into the case earlier transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, on August 12, 2025.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a crime bulletin made available to journalists on Wednesday in Minna. The Kanji power plant remains vital to the region’s energy supply.

According to the statement, the new arrests were made on September 26, 2025, by SCID operatives. Preliminary findings revealed that two of the suspects, identified as Abubakar Jibril, 51, of Borgu LGA (Store Keeper), and Abdullateef Musa, 53, of Kwara State (Business Risk/Internal Control Officer), are staff members of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MSEL) — the company managing the Kainji plant.

The two officials allegedly conspired to steal 100 new 40-amp batteries from the company’s store, hiding them among items marked for auction before selling them and sharing the proceeds. This theft poses significant challenges to the security of the Kanji power plant operations.

Other suspects arrested include Aliyu Salihu (aka Cixxe), 42; Ishaq Suleiman Adam, 35; Timothy Joseph, 32; and Abdulmalik Jimmy Gudah, 33 — all said to be security personnel on duty who allegedly aided in disposing of the stolen items and profited from the act.

Two cleaners in the company — Joseph Steven, 36, of Otukpo LGA, Benue State, and Babangida Abdullahi, 42, of Borgu LGA — were also implicated for allegedly participating in the theft and sale of some vandalised metals.

Other suspects named in the bulletin are Labaran Haruna, 20; Haruna Usman, 40; Shuaibu Hassan, 48; Musa Salihu, 24; and Sabon Mati, 47, a Nigerien national — all residents of Sabon-Pegi, Mashegu LGA.

SP Abiodun said a large metal shackle used to hold down beams attached to the lock gate was recovered from Labaran, who allegedly bought it from Haruna, described as a vigilante worker in the yard.

“Shuaibu, Musa, and Sabon were discovered to be scrap metal dealers who received and sold the vandalised metals, sharing the proceeds among themselves,” Abiodun stated.

He added that all suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation to aid further investigation and the arrest of their collaborators, with prosecution to follow upon completion of inquiries.