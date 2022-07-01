Kaffy, Rodn3y thrill students at 2022 New Media Conference

Media practitioner and author Tosin Ajibade-Oladeinde, on Friday, June 24, 2022, successfully hosted the New Media Conference School Debate at Chalcedony School, Abijo G.R.A, Ibeju-Lekki. This year’s edition is themed ‘Does Social Media Enrich Education or take away from Education?’.

The event featured award-winning Nigerian dancer and choreographer Kaffy Shafau, award-winning Tiktoker Rodney Umeh, and Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Sola Obagbemi.

In their arguments, students between years nine and eleven emphasised the importance of social media and how they can curb its excessive use. Some of the points argued during the debate include; cyber bullying, adult content, fake news dissemination, plagiarism, and social media control mechanism, among others.

Speaking at the event, Kaffy advised the students to make sure that they take advantage of the social media platforms positively. She added, “social media is a tool, and you’re the driver, adding that the good and the bad will always exist but who is behind the keyboard is what matters.”

Sola Obagbemi admonished the children to be good ambassadors irrespective of the social media they use. She said children should learn to use social media to benefit them in education and self-improvement.

The event organiser, Oluwatosin Ajibade-Oladeinde, thanked the host school, the panellists and the students for making it a success. She further assured participants that she would continue to do her best to sensitise and educate children about the use of new media.

The organisers awarded prizes to groups of students who came first and second. Each student at the venue got a copy of the book ‘Olori Supergal from Social Misfit to Social Media Hero’ written by Tosin Ajibade and Alajota by Kafayat ‘Kaffy’Shafau.

NMC is an annual networking event that focuses on digital marketers, vloggers, podcasters, influencers, content creators, bloggers, tech enthusiasts, and more in media and communications.