KAEDCO seeks Police partnership to curb power infrastructure vandalism in Sokoto

The newly appointed Regional Manager of Kaduna Electric for the Sokoto Region, Mr. Salisu Shanono Malami, has sought stronger collaboration with the Sokoto State Police Command to safeguard critical power infrastructure and enhance electricity service delivery across the state.

Mr. Malami made the call during a familiarisation visit to the Police Command Headquarters in Sokoto, where he was warmly received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa.

Speaking during the visit on Friday, the Kaduna Electric boss stressed that security remains central to efficient electricity distribution, noting that vandalism, energy theft, and attacks on technical staff continue to hamper smooth operations.

“Security is the bedrock of sustainable electricity distribution. The safety of our personnel and the integrity of our assets are paramount to providing uninterrupted power to the good people of Sokoto State,” Malami said.

He identified areas requiring police support to include the protection of installations, ensuring the safety of field workers in remote communities, and maintaining public order during maintenance or revenue collection activities.

In his response, CP Ahmed Musa pledged the Command’s full support to Kaduna Electric, assuring that the police would intensify patrols around electricity installations and promptly respond to any security threats reported by the company.

“This collaboration is a welcome development. Your work is essential to the state’s growth, and we are ready to support you to succeed. A secure environment benefits everyone,” the Police Commissioner said.

The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to establish direct communication channels for faster intervention on security issues affecting power supply in the region.

The engagement marks the beginning of what both parties described as a renewed partnership for improved safety and uninterrupted electricity distribution in Sokoto State.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE