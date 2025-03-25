Kaduna woman seeks divorce over husband’s excessive demand for S3x

A 37-year-old woman, Linda Stephen, on Tuesday approached a Kaduna Customary Court, seeking the dissolution of her six-year-old marriage over her husband’s (Felix Stephen) excessive sexual demands.

In her petition, Mrs Stephen, a resident of Ungwan Sunday in Kaduna, also accused her husband of beating her whenever she rejected his sexual advances.

She told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage as she could no longer cope with her husband’s excessive demand for sex.

“I urge the court to dissolve this marriage because I can’t stand his excessive sexual urge; he likes sex too much, and I can’t bear it.

“Most times, he would have sex with me from midnight till the early hours of the morning; even when I am crying, he will not stop.

“It has been three months since I moved out of his house. His relatives have been pleading with me to go back to him, but they do not know what I am facing,” she said.

She further stated that her husband does not control himself whenever he needs sex and that whenever she refused his sexual advances, he would beat her, even in front of their two children.

In his response, Mr Stephen told the court that he is in love with his wife.

He pleaded with the court to help him pacify her and not to grant her wish.

Mr Stephen said he had been pleading with his wife not to seek a divorce, as he was now ready to control his sexual urges.

“I took my uncles and friends to her parents’ house to plead with her, but she refused to listen to us. Instead, she walked out on us,” Mr Stephen said.

He further pleaded with the court to give him time to sort things out and reconcile with his wife.

The Judge, John Dauda, adjourned the matter until 6th May for feedback and the outcome of the reconciliation, while advising them to maintain peace.

