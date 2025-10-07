Kaduna wins best govt supporting women, families award

Kaduna State has been honoured with the Best Government Supporting Women and Their Families award at the 9th edition of the Voice of Women Conference and Awards (VOW 2025) held in Abuja.

The national recognition celebrates subnational governments and institutions demonstrating exceptional commitment to women’s empowerment through progressive policies and programmes.

Kaduna’s selection reflects its pioneering steps in institutionalising gender-responsive governance under the leadership of Governor Senator Uba Sani.

Among the landmark initiatives highlighted by the organisers were the approval of a Women Affirmative Procurement Policy, the implementation of Gender-Responsive Procurement, and the establishment of a Gender-Responsive Department at the Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA).

In addition, a Gender Desk was created within KADPPA to ensure the consistent enforcement of inclusivity standards across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Delivering her goodwill remarks at the event, Dr Nita Byack George — a renowned administrator and advocate for women’s empowerment — commended Governor Uba Sani for his visionary leadership in mainstreaming gender inclusivity into governance.

“As someone who has dedicated years to advocating for women’s health, empowerment, and leadership inclusion at both national and international levels, I am heartened to see the real impact of deliberate, gender-responsive governance,” she said.

Dr George lauded Kaduna’s gender-focused reforms, noting that they serve as a model for other states across Nigeria.

“These initiatives show that Kaduna is not just talking about inclusivity — it is institutionalising it. Governor Uba Sani’s administration is setting a model for others across Nigeria to emulate,” she remarked.

The Voice of Women (VOW) Conference and Awards, a flagship national platform for advancing gender equity and social inclusion, drew participants from government, civil society, development partners, and the private sector.

Kaduna’s recognition reinforces its reputation as a progressive, people-centred state government that prioritises women’s empowerment, inclusive economic participation, and family welfare through deliberate policy action and institutional reform while setting a national benchmark in gender-responsive governance.

