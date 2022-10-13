Kaduna will be first in Africa to produce liquid steel ― MD, Kaduna mining company

The Managing Director of Kaduna Mining Development Company Limited, Dr Mohammed Nura Sani has hinted that Kaduna state will soon be the first in Africa to produce liquid steel for industrial development.

This was even as he said work on the steel company was in top gear for completion whereby industries in need of it would come for patronage.

“Kaduna state is going to be the first in Africa to produce Liquid steel. Works on completion of the industry are in top gear and once completed, those companies in need of it will patronise the state.

He also said,” We also have mineral deposits which are useful in construction industries. These include granite, laterite and whatever mineral you can think of that are necessary for construction industries.

Sani who was delivering a paper at the 7th KadInvest, titled, “Building a Resilient Economy”, also remarked that there are large quantities of mineral resources that are specifically for construction industries, citing such mineral deposits as granite, laterite to, “whatever you can think of that are useful in construction industries”.

Wooing investors to the state, he disclosed that there are licenses which cover areas of different minerals such as Granite, Laterite, Gold, Tin, Columbite, Tantalite, Iron, Manganese, Garnet, Beryllium, Nickel, Platinum, Cobalt, Lithium, among others.

So far, he said, joint venture agreements have led to the formation of companies that are already on ground doing exploration and eventual complete exploitation of the respective minerals deposits.

“Kaduna state is healthy for business opportunity because we have deliberate policies and massive infrastructures to help business development”. Sani added.