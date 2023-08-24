The Kaduna state commissioner for Education, Professor Muhammad Sani Bello, clarified on Thursday that no school in the state is closed due to the activities of bandits.

He made this known while speaking with newsmen about the progress of his Ministry since he resumed office.

Recall that last year, 13 schools were closed as a result of banditry in some parts of the state.

However, the commissioner, who holds the traditional title of Mainan Zazzau, affirmed that all schools in the state are going on with their normal academic activities, saying, “We did not close any school because of threats by bandits.

“Even in schools that are located in high-risk areas, we have taken measures to ensure that normal school activities do not stop, he stressed.

On the downward review of tuition fees at tertiary institutions, he said it was intended to bring succour to parents and guardians because of the present situation in the country.

“His Excellency, being a listening governor, summoned all principal officers of these tertiary institutions on assumption of office and directed them to see how the fees would be reviewed.

“We are happy the governor was able to fulfil one of his campaign promises. In addition, students pursuing courses in medicine and other health-related courses like pharmacy will be given scholarships, he stressed.

He also disclosed the establishment of a new campus of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, in the Hunkuyi local government area of the state.

“A temporary place had been secured to commence academic activities without delay. New students will be offered admission to the new campus in the next session.

To this end, he said a new deputy provost has been appointed to take care of the new campus.





