As Nigerians mourn the tragic incident that claimed innocent lives during a Maulud celebration in a Kaduna village, a call has been made to President Bola Tinubu to urgently set up an investigative panel.

This appeal came from Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a respected Islamic Scholar and Leader of Tijjaniyyah Disciples, in response to the unfortunate event.

Sheikh Dahiru emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to unveil the truth, urging the government to provide compensation to the families affected by the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army during the Maulud celebration in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at his Bauchi residence on Tuesday, Dahiru Bauchi urged President Tinubu’s administration to ensure justice for the victims and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future by holding accountable those responsible for this tragic act.

He also called for the upholding of the “principles of protecting their dignity, protect their fundamental human rights to live, to practise their religion without hindrance and to uphold human rights and international humanitarian law.”

He commiserated with the immediate families of the deceased, the entire Muslim community in the world and Africa, and prayed to Allah to forgive them their sins and grant them eternal rest.

“We are in pain. How did the people in the air drop bombs on innocent people whose fault is it? Is it the fault of the government or who? He queried.

The essence of the government is to protect lives and property, but not to play with people’s lives. We urged for a thorough probe into the tragedy that killed scores of innocent persons”.

He said, “We have started discussions with the Federal Government through the National Security Adviser and he pledged that they will ensure that they investigate and do justice to the victims when the President returns from his journey.”

Dahiru Bauchi further said that conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the unintentional bombing is critical to averting future accidents by analysing the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

He recollected that “some innocent Muslims were killed on their way back home when they were attacked and killed by hoodlums in Jos and the recent one they just drop accidental bomb that killed them we will not agree to that.”

